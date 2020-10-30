Posted: Oct 30, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 3:00 PM

Tom Davis

Running for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2 has been on his mind for a while.

Jason Herr appeared Friday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to ask for your vote on Tuesday, November 3, for the Bartlesville City Council.

Herr says he's been a passionate behind-the-scenes advocate of Bartlesville for over 15 years and that his education from Oklahoma Christian University in accounting and his strong work ethic has allowed him to hold positions at ConocoPhillips, Jane Phillips Medical Center, and now as Executive Advisor to Growing Healthy Homes and its Bartlesville owners.

Herr is active in the community with the Downtown Kiwanis, Daybreak Rotary, and the Bartlesville Choral Society before starting a family with his wife of 11 years, Sara. They have four children, Keagan 10 yrs old, Klara 6 yrs old, and the twins, Liam and Levi 5 months old.