Posted: Oct 29, 2020 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County got hit earlier this week by an ice storm and Pawhuska has been left cleaning up the pieces since then. City crews have worked to restore power and district one commissioner Randall Jones says his county employees have been working hard to help the City.

The county signs interlocal agreements with each city. These agreements give latitude for both the county to help cities when they need assistance and each city will help the county when they can assist. Jones goes on to give an update as to where things currently stand across the City.

Power had went out in Pawhuska for a short time on Wednesday, but crews worked to restore the power and most of it had come back on within a few hours.