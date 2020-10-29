Posted: Oct 29, 2020 10:07 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville's Angel Tree program looks a little different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Ian Carr said they've had to do everything differently on the back end of the program to keep everyone safe this holiday season. He said registration was done online, and Walmart - one of the Salvation Army's main supporters of its Christmas efforts - has stepped forward and moved the day up for Angel Tree this year. Walmart has even created online systems where people can donate gifts, adopt angels, and more.

Starting on Sunday, Nov. 1st, there will be Angel Trees at Walmart in Bartlesville and in Skiatook. Captain Carr said you can even go to walmartangeltree.com. On the website, you can see the toys that kids are looking for this year that are enrolled in the Angel Tree program.

If you purchase an item on the website, Captain Carr said it will go right to the Salvation Army that you're closest to. He said they make sure that every toy that comes into Angel Tree goes to a child, and if for some reason a toy comes in late or is donated after the Angel Tree program takes place, it will automatically be used in the program the following year. Donors can donate gifts to specific kids if they wish to do so.

Captain Carr said there is a great need for volunteers to sort toys this year. He said they had 250 to 300 families work through the application process for Angel Tree this year.

Gifts will be taken in by the Salvation Army of Bartlesville until mid-December. Captain Carr said they will give out the gifts through a drive-thru system on Saturday, Dec. 19th at their facility located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville. He said applicants got a pick up date for gifts when they applied for the Angel Tree program.

In addition to the Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army of Bartlesville will host a virtual kick-off for its red kettle bell ringing program on Thursday, Nov. 12th. The virtual kick-off will be held on Facebook and on YouTube. Bell ringers will be out and about starting on Friday, Nov. 13th.

Captain Carr said there is still opportunities to sponsor the virtual kick-off event if you wish to do so. He said you only have to call them at 918.336.6454. If you wish to become a volunteer, click here.