Posted: Oct 28, 2020 5:55 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 5:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Police Department arrested a man for burglary on Wednesday morning.

According to the RPD, a felony arrest warrant was served at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the residence of Harold Dewayne Workman. Workman was arrested on two counts of second degree burglary.

In a statement, the Ramona Police Department said: "This is a result of several months of investigation into local burglaries and there is more work to be done."

It was also said that the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were present to serve a search warrant on the property in an "unrelated investigation."