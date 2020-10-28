Posted: Oct 28, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Women's Ranch Rodeo Association Finals in Pawhuska is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds. This is an event that usually takes place in Dodge City, Kansas, but because of COVID-19 concerns, they were forced to find another area to hold the event. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash cues us in as to what will be happening throughout the weekend.

Nash says if things go well enough over the weekend, Pawhuska might be the future sight for the event.

There will be two performances at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Friday followed by the grand finale on Saturday at 1 p.m. Awards will be handed out at 7 p.m.