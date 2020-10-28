Posted: Oct 28, 2020 1:29 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 1:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The two candidates running for Oklahoma's House District 11 Seat squared off in a debate at City Hall last night and we brought it to you live on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KWONTV.com. Emilie Tindle, the democrat and Wendi Stearman, the republican shared their opinions on education, second amendment rights, mental health and much more.

Tindle, who stressed to the listening audience that she had deep connections to this part of the state, said it is important to fix the problems that Oklahoman's are currently facing.

Stearman said that individual citizens are under-represented at all levels of government across District 11. Stearman said that she will protect the God-given rights of individuals when making legislative decisions.

Thank you to Phillips 66 and Timmons Sheet Metal for sponsoring Tuesday evening's debate. Early voting is now open and the General Election will take place this coming Tuesday.