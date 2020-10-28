Posted: Oct 28, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

United States Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe joined us in our studios on Wednesday to discuss a wide variety of topics before the Tuesday, Nov. 3rd General Election.

A big topic of discussion was the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the newest Justice to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. Sen. Inhofe said Barrett is the right choice for the job. He said Justice Barrett is a delightful person to be around and that no one would doubt that she is arguably the best qualified person in America for the higher court.

Sen. Inhofe said the Democrats did everything they could to defeat Justice Amy Coney Barrett, but they couldn't find anything that could stick. He said he cannot say enough good things about Justice Barrett.

Justice Barrett was confirmed on Monday, Oct. 26th. Sen. Inhofe said the precedent was clear in 2016 and 2020. The Senator said they followed that precedent then and now. He said President Obama appointed Merrick Garland to replace Antonin Scalia in 2016 when there was a divided government and the precedent was to not confirm the Justice. Compare that to 2020 where Sen. Inhofe said President Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg when there was a united government and the precedent was to confirm her. He said the voters spoke in this instance by increasing the Republican majority in the Senate in 2018.

During our discussion, Sen. Inhofe also talked about racial tensions in the United States and the outcries across parts of the nation that are calling for the defunding of police department. He also talked about the rioting in Portland, Oregon.

According to Sen. Inhofe, Portland is on the FBI's Top 10 Dangerous Cities in America and its ran by the Democratic Party who wants to defund the police. He said they're encouraging terrorist to come into Oregon to peacefully protest when in reality they're killing people.

Sen. Inhofe said he has talked to many police officers during his campaign for re-election. The Senator said he is for law and order in the State of Oklahoma while other states are against it. He said he doesn't understand why defunding police in some states is popular, but it shouldn't be.

The Operation Warp Speed (OWS) Initiative was explained by Sen. Inhofe as well during out conversation. Sen. Inhofe said OWS was announced on May 15th, 2020. He said vaccines are expected to be available and free for all by March or April 2021. There are four to six vaccine candidates in phase III of trials. Sen. Inhofe said the COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured on an industrial scale, they're just waiting for clinical trials to conclude and they're waiting for final approval.

For more on coronavirus relief efforts, you can visit Sen. Inhofe's website.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, voters will have a choice between incumbent Republican Senator Jim Inhofe or Democrat contender Abby Broyles.

Sen. Inhofe said they're seeing a technique being used in Abby Broyles campaign where they take the incumbent's strongest successes to try and destroy them. He said you can get the facts here.

Sen. Inhofe said he is in Oklahoma more than any senator since Henry Bellmon. The Senator said delivering for Oklahoma families is his top priority and that he never misses a vote. With the exception of the week his wife was in the hospital, Sen. Inhofe said he has only missed two votes out of 200-plus this year.

Our interviews with Sen. Inhofe will air on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at approximately 8:45 on Thursday morning.