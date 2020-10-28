Posted: Oct 28, 2020 12:26 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

At Copan High School, it's "Be Our Guest" Day. Students dress in their Sunday best.

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday with Felicite Duff and Kannon Foreman compliments of Bartnet IP and Medicalodges Dewey.

Thursday is Black and Gold Day at Copan High School. Show your Hornet Pride! Homecoming interviews will resume on KWON at 5:26 p.m. on Thursday with Tatum Williams, Destiny Allen and Gage Fults compliments of Bartnet IP and Caney Family Dental.