Posted: Oct 28, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 10:43 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 743 new COVID-19 cases in its Wednesday situation update. 13 new deaths are being reported across the state. The number of hospitalizations dipped down below 900.

Washington County is reporting 127 active cases, a decrease of two since Tuesday. Osage County is 94 active cases, a decrease of nine active cases. Nowata County is down to 44 active cases.

