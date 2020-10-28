Posted: Oct 28, 2020 9:41 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will host a blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 2:00 p.m. at 520 S. Quapaw Avenue in Bartlesville.

This is the first ever BSA Blood drive locally. To schedule you appointment, contact the scout office at 918.336.9170 or visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website, obi.org.

All donors will receive a limited-edition blood donor mask and a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger.