Posted: Oct 28, 2020 6:35 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 6:35 AM

Tom Davis

The candidates for Oklahoma House District 11 faced off Tuesday night at the KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and KWONTV.com virtual forum from the Bartlesville city council chambers to present their case for voters.

Republican Wendi Stearman and Democrat Emilie Tindle both articulated their positions well in the one-hour forum that covered listener questions regarding education, public mental health concerns, the state's oil and gas industry, COVID-19, the state's budget, SQ8015 and SQ814 and the 2nd Amendment.

The forum likely did not change many minds Tuesday night, but it may have reinforced the choices that voters have already made as there were no major surprises during the forum.

