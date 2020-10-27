Posted: Oct 27, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

In an update on Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt thanked the thousands of workers from OG&E, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and our other electric companies and co-ops who are doing everything they can to get power back on for Oklahomans.

There have been more than 300,000 power outages reported in Oklahoma since the storm started on Monday. Gov. Stitt said that is why he issued a state of emergency on Monday so power crews could start to stage assets and be prepared.

Gov. Stitt also asked Oklahomans to stay safe and avoid carbon monoxide. If you lose power, Gov. Stitt asked that you please be very careful with how you stay warm. He said generators and portable heaters can be dangerous and even deadly if not used properly.

Here are some important tips from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management :

"Carbon monoxide is a highly poisonous gas produced by the burning of fuel such as gasoline, natural gas, kerosene, charcoal or wood. Unvented or faulty gas and kerosene appliances have the greatest potential to produce dangerous levels of CO in a home. Smoldering or poorly vented fireplaces, slow-burning fuels such as charcoal and vehicle exhausts also are potential indoor hazards."

Take these precautions :