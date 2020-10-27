Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 10:21 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,273 new COVID-19 cases in its Tuesday situation update. Statewide 22 new deaths are being reported, one in Rogers County and one in Tulsa County. 907 hospitalizations are listed across the state in the report.

Washington County is reporting 129 active cases, a decrease of 15 since Monday. Osage County is reporting 103 active cases, a decrease of eight. Nowata County is listing 53 active cases, a decrease of four active cases since the latest report.

