Posted: Oct 26, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 2:02 PM
Icy Conditions Moving Into the Area
The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Osage County on Monday morning. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts heard reports of slick roads in Kay County earlier in the morning and said things have continued to worked its way east.
Roberts expects this storm to continue moving southeast as the day progresses.
Roberts says it is important to drive slowly, leave a few minutes early and turn their lights on. Bridges and overpasses are the most important places to watch for these trouble spots.
