Posted: Oct 26, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Osage County on Monday morning. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts heard reports of slick roads in Kay County earlier in the morning and said things have continued to worked its way east.

Roberts expects this storm to continue moving southeast as the day progresses.