Posted: Oct 24, 2020 12:15 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 12:15 PM

Tom Davis

A Chickasha man was injured in a collsion Saturday morning near Fairfax.

James Trenton Middleton, 24, was westbound on SH20 at about 6:07am when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove 300 feet through the "T" intersection at SH18 and hit a tree.

OHP tells us that Middleton transported by Fairfax ambulance to the Fairfax Hospital then transferred by AirEvac to St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa in fair condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, and arm injuries.

OHP say the cause of the collision was DUI.