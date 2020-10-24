Posted: Oct 24, 2020 12:02 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 4:14 PM

Tom Davis

Updated at 5pm Satrueday 10-24-20 via OHP

Personal injury collision occurred on 10/24/2020 at approximately 0934 hours on US75 south of CR E3800 northbound, approximately 1 mile South of Ramona City Limits in Washington County, Oklahoma.

Karina Robertson,28 of Tulsa was was ejected approximately 20 feet from the vehicle--a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer.

Robertson was transported by Air Evac to St Johns Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Admitted in poor condition with head, arm, leg, trunk internal & trunk external injuries.

Original Story:

A woman was airlifted following a single-vehicle accident on US 75 Northbound near Jarrett Farm and the Oklahoma Heritage Farm before noon on Saturday.

Officers on the scene told Bartlesville Radio News that the woman driving the vehicle had tried to avoid a truck in traffic and had over corrected causing the vehicle to roll three times before landing on its wheels.

According to multiple first responders on the scene, the unnamed woman driving the SUV that had rolled over several times was conscious and alert when she was removed from the vehicle and was boarded on to the helicopter that flew her to St. John Hospital in Tulsa.

Police and firefighters were working on the crash scene and trying to clear the glass and othe debris allowing for just one lane of traffic as of 1pm Saturday.