, extending the state of emergency related to COVID-19 that has been in place since March 15, 2020.

The amended EO removes the

previous extension of all occupational licenses and gives licensees 60 days to pay or renew any licenses extended by prior Orders.

The EO also

updates hospital and testing reporting requirements and modifies

the days on which the Oklahoma State Department of Health is required to provide a summary of information to the Governor from "daily" to "each weekday."