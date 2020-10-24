News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 4:30 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 4:30 AM
Gov. Stitt Issues Amended Executive Order, Extends State of Emergency
Tom Davis
Governor Kevin Stitt today issued Sixth Amended Executive Order 2020-20, extending the state of emergency related to COVID-19 that has been in place since March 15, 2020.
The amended EO removes the previous extension of all occupational licenses and gives licensees 60 days to pay or renew any licenses extended by prior Orders. The EO also updates hospital and testing reporting requirements and modifies the days on which the Oklahoma State Department of Health is required to provide a summary of information to the Governor from "daily" to "each weekday."
