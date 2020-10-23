Posted: Oct 23, 2020 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 2:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department, located in the northeast corner of Oklahoma, is warning the public that its phone number has been compromised and residents are receiving calls for personal information.

In a statement, Regional Administrative Director James Thompson said, “A health department will never request personal information over the phone that would put an individual at risk. Even in contact tracing, health departments only asks for contact information such as name, phone number and address that could be considered personal.”

Scammers are pretending to be from the health department using the Washington County Health Department phone number, 918.530.9872. The health department is notifying the community and alerting everyone not to provide bank information, credit card numbers or any other personal information.

AT&T is working diligently to resolve this issue immediately. Please contact the Washington County Health Department should you have any concerns.