Posted: Oct 23, 2020 1:52 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey man appeared in Washington County Court on Friday facing felony charges of child sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit, 59-year-old Carl Boman was arrested for allegedly performing lewd acts on a female minor at his apartment in Dewey. Boman was also arrested for knowingly possessing, procuring, or manufacturing child pornography of the victim.

Bond for Boman was set at $100,000. Boman is set to appear in court again on Friday, Nov. 6th at 9:00 a.m.