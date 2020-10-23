Posted: Oct 23, 2020 12:46 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 5:24 PM

Cherokee Nation Councilwoman Dora Smith-Patzkowski presented a check to the Dewey Police Department on Friday morning.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea (pictured) received the check in the amount of $1,100. The funds will go towards the Dewey Police Department's holiday programs.

The Cherokee Nation said it is proud to work with local communities to create a better tomorrow together.

Councilwoman Smith-Patzkowski also presented an $1,100 check to the Bartlesville Police Department. Police Chief Tracy Roles and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard (pictured below) received the check on behalf of the BPD. The funds will benefit the police department's holiday programs.