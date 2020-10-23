Posted: Oct 23, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

The Board of Directors of the Bartlesville Education Promise announces the election of a new board member, Trevor Dorsey. Dorsey is the President of Regent Bank for Northeast Oklahoma (Nowata and Bartlesville).

Mr. Dorsey has been in the banking industry for 24 years splitting those years equally between his home state of Arkansas and Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO and the Southwestern School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

He and his wife, Beth, have three sons. He has served as chairman of the Nowata Chamber and the Vice Chair of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on the Boys and Girls Club Board, Hopestone Board, Washington County Junior Livestock Show Board, Tri County Tech Foundation Board Co-Chair, and Crime Stoppers Board.

Dorsey also serves as Ward 5 City Councilman for Bartlesville and serves on the Transportation committee, Wastewater and Sewer committee and the Adams Golf Course committee.

The Dorsey family is very involved with their church First Baptist of Bartlesville, Hoover Elementary, and Madison Middle schools where their sons attend school. He helps coach his son’s sports teams through the local YMCA and when not serving the community the Dorsey’s work on a small ranching operation Southeast of Bartlesville City Limits.

The Bartlesville Education Promise is a 501C3 tax exempt organization with the mission of supporting the Bartlesville Public Schools with the goal of helping all students to graduate from high school.

Programs are administered in association with school staff and teachers. During the 2019-20 school year programs included elementary after tutoring in reading at all six Bartlesville elementary schools, after school tutoring at the two middle schools and the high school.

Programs also included support for credit recovery classes, parent support instruction, virtual tutoring after the pandemic closed our schools and summer funds were provided for numerous summer learning programs to provide learning experience for all students.

During the school year over 140 teachers were employed and over 3,000 students took advantage of at least one program of the BEP activities. All funds are provided from local donors.