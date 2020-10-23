Posted: Oct 23, 2020 10:49 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

A one time pay increase for employees and automated temperature scanners will be discussed and possibly approved by the Washington County Budget Board on Monday afternoon.

The Washington County Commissioners heard a proposal from Glenn Security Systems (GSS) in their last meeting regarding the automated temperature scanners. District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said a single unit would be fine, but he could see this device having application at each County-owned facility. He said he could see one if not more of these units at each facility.

The Hikvision system that was presented is said to be a safeguard for employees and visitors as it screens everyone for abnormal temperatures at entrances. The system is said to be a highly accurate Temperature Screening Terminal that includes advanced skin-surface temperature measurement, facial recognition access control, and mask detection. You can read more about the device here.

Ultimately the Washington County Commissioners wanted to wait and discuss the item further during their next Budget Board Meeting, which will be held on Monday, Oct. 26th at 1:30 p.m. The Washington County Budget Board will meet in the basement of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.

The Washington County Budget Board will review and consider appropriations for the Washington County Cash Funds as on file in the County Clerk's office. The cancellation and reappropriation of County Funds may be approved as well. Lastly, the board will discuss County-wide internal controls quarterly checklist.