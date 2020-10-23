Posted: Oct 23, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 alert map was released on Friday morning by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Washington, Osage and Nowata County all remain in the orange, or moderate risk category. Across the state, 75 of the 77 counties are in the orange, or moderate risk category.

There are an additional 1,373 cases being reported across the state and 13 deaths are being reported as well, none locally however. The OSDH reports 956 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, another all-time high.

Washington County is currently reporting 144 active cases, while Osage County is at 133 active cases and Nowata County has 48 active cases. These numbers are down slightly from a week ago.