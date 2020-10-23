Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Ward 3 candidate Erik Terwey appeared Friday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION ahead of the Tuesday, November 3, Municipal Election where he face incumbent James Curd.

Terwey says he has an eye toward the future of Bartlesville instead of the day-to-day. Terwey says that if elected, he would pursue bringing more diverse businesses to town and end what he calls a "food desert" on Bartlesville's west side.

Terwey is a COVID-19 survivor. He and his husband both contracted the virus this past summer. He is very much in favor of a local facemask mandate.