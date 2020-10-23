Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:27 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

United States Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford reminds you that Saturday, Oct. 24th is National Prescription Take Back Day.

Oftentimes a medicine cabinet can fill up with perscriptions. Sen. Lankford said unused perscription drugs find their way into someone else's hands too often. He said that can have deadly consequences.

Sen. Lankford said now is the perfect time to clean out your cabinets. If you have any old, expired medicines in your cabinet, Sen. Lankford asks that you find them and get rid of them. He said it could cost you more than just a few dollars if you do not dispose of them properly.

To locate a prescription take back site where you can safely take old medicines, visit takebackday.dea.gov. A link to help you find year-round drop off locations in Oklahoma can be found here.