Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:00 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 9:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Registered voters in Washington County who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, won’t have to miss the November 3rd, General Election, or the City of Bartlesville Election for Ward 2 and Ward 3.

County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said state law permits registered voters who will be unable to go to the polls because they become incapacitated after 5 pm Tuesday, October 27th, to vote on an emergency basis. “Physical incapacitation” includes a variety of conditions---injury, illness, childbirth---that prevent a person from voting in person at the polls on Election Day.

If you think that you or someone you know fits into this category, contact the County Election Board office at 918.337.2850 as soon as possible for more information.