Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

State of Oklahoma

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 6:28 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 6:28 AM

PODCAST: Gov. Stitt on Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty, State Questions and COVID-19 Measures

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called into Bartlesville Radio Friday to discuss a number of items including:
 
  • The Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court McGirt v Oklahoma decision.

 

  • State Question 814 regarding using investment returns from the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Fund to pay for the expansion of Medicare which was approved earlier this year by voters

  • State Question 805 involving criminal sentencing measures---something Stitt opposes in its present form.

 

  • Updated State COVID-19 Surge Measures

 

 


« Back to News