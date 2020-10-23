News
State of Oklahoma
PODCAST: Gov. Stitt on Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty, State Questions and COVID-19 Measures
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called into Bartlesville Radio Friday to discuss a number of items including:
- The Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court McGirt v Oklahoma decision.
- State Question 814 regarding using investment returns from the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Fund to pay for the expansion of Medicare which was approved earlier this year by voters
- State Question 805 involving criminal sentencing measures---something Stitt opposes in its present form.
- Updated State COVID-19 Surge Measures
