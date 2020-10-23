Posted: Oct 23, 2020 6:28 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called into Bartlesville Radio Friday to discuss a number of items including:

The Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court McGirt v Oklahoma decision.

State Question 814 regarding using investment returns from the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Fund to pay for the expansion of Medicare which was approved earlier this year by voters

.

State Question 805 involving criminal sentencing measures---something Stitt opposes in its present form.