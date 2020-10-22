Posted: Oct 22, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 3:02 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing two firearm related misdemeanors. Cassius Davis Jr. was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

According to an affidavit, officers were called the intersection of 14th Street and Virginia Avenue on the morning of October 14. Officers responded to reports of possible shots being fired. Davis was met by police and he was found to be carrying a loaded pistol in his jacket pocket. Davis said he fired a shot because a vehicle took too long to get through the intersection. A witness gave a similar account.

Davis was taken to the hospital. Bloodwork confirmed that he was under the influence of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $1,500 with a condition that he not possess any firearms.