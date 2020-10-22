Posted: Oct 22, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Class B has six teams in each district compared to the larger schools, which have eight teams in each district. After Wednesday's announcement from the OSSAA allowing all teams to make the playoffs, this means that the top two teams in each district will receive a first round bye.

Barnsdall currently sits in a tie for third place, but with a win against the second-place team this week, the Panthers would put themselves in prime position for that first round bye. In addition, no team in Barnsdall's district has been affected by COVID-19 so as things stand, they will enter the playoffs based off of where they finished in the regular season standings. Coach Kylee Sweeney explains what the procedure would be if the season ended today.

The Panthers fell to Covington-Douglas a week ago, 40-8. Barnsdall trailed 40-0 at the half, but Sweeney was pleased with the way his bunch turned things around in the second half. He hopes that second half can be a spring board to Friday's home game against Pioneer.

Kickoff from Barnsdall is scheduled for 7 p.m.