Posted: Oct 22, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 3:11 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man has been selected to be on College Gameday's Virtual Experience this weekend.

To listen to the audio version of this feature, click here.

Trey Stumpff, 23, of Bartlesville was selected on Thursday to be part of the College Gameday Virtual Experience this Saturday. Stumpff is a senior at Rogers State University where he is looking to get a Bachelor's degree in sports management. Stumpff is pictured far right next to Toby Rowland, the voice of the Oklahoma Sooners.

As a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, College Gameday has always been a part of Stumpff's gameday tradition. Stumpff said it was a great feeling to receive the email stating that he would be a part of their virutal fan experience. He said he couldn't believe it.

According to Stumpff, College Gameday does great things for the nation. Stumpff said they cover all the schools we love during the football season. He said they even cover the smaller schools.

The Oklahoma Sooners will be represented by Stumpff on Saturday. Stumpff said he will have all his OU gear on. He said he also has a big OU man cave sign in his bedroom that he will put in the background of the Zoom call that he is on during College Gameday.

Oklahoma plays the TCU Horned Frogs at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. As soon as College Gameday ends, Stumpff will get to watch the Sooners play right away. He said that'll make the experience even better.

When speaking with his dad - Jay - Stumpff said he told him that the Sooners would come out to play on Saturday. Stumpff said Oklahoma will beat TCU 27-17 on the road at Fort Worth. He said OU is still a good team even if people have written them off. He said OU is still in the Big XII title race, adding that it's 2020 and anything can happen.

The chance to be on College Gameday was something that Stumpff stumbled upon while scrolling through the ESPN app. Stumpff said he decided to register for the sweepstakes without thinking that he would make it on the show. He said to finally be on College Gameday and speak to guys like fan favorites Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, and Desmond Howard is a dream come true.

Even though Stumpff can't be at College Gameday physically due to COVID-19 restrictions, he said hs is still excited about getting to be part of the camaraderie virtually. Stumpff said he'll only get to speak to the guys for a mintute or so, but being able to speak to them will be an experience like no other. He said he is looking forward to his time with them and the potential to pick a game or two.

College Gameday will air on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on ESPN. The crew will be gearing up for the Michigan versus Minnesota game in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

You can catch the Oklahoma versus TCU game on 100.1 KYFM this Saturday with the pre-game show starting at 9:00 a.m.