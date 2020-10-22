Posted: Oct 22, 2020 11:18 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 11:18 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,628 new COVID-19 cases in its Thursday situation update. This is the highest single day reported total. Hospitalizations are at 910, which is also the highest number the OSDH has reported. 11 deaths are being reported in Oklahoma as well.

Washington County is reporting 136 active cases for the second consecutive day. Osage County is listing 135 active cases for third straight day. Nowata County is unchanged at 56 active cases.

