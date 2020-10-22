Posted: Oct 22, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division trained with newly purchased drones supplied by the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation.

BPD Foundation President Linda Branstetter said the drones will aid in crime scene photos, search and rescue as well as other tasks. She said the drone program currently consists of three licensed pilots and three drones.

Branstetter said an incident occurred last winter where a child with special needs went missing. She said the Bartlesville Police Department was patrolling the area on foot to look for the child when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted them in the search. The OHP put a drone in the air and the missing child was found within ten minutes.

If there is a car accident, Branstetter said police officers can launch a drone instead of getting involved in the scene. She said this allows the officer to take aerial photos which could be more beneficial based on the angle the officer is observing the accident. That will help local law enforcement preserve evidence and assist them in any law enforcement efforts to prosecute if a crime is committed.

If you wish to help the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation support the Bartlesville Police Department, you can donate today. Branstetter said BPD Foundation has an account through the Bartlesville Community Foundation. She said any money donated can receive a tax write off if you make the check out to the Bartlesville Community Foundation and note the BPD Foundation on the memo line.

From there the BPD Foundation can move the funds to whatever initiative they need to address. Branstetter said you can make a donation to a specific program as well. She said this includes programs like the BPD's K9 program. On the same memo line, write "BPD Foundation - K9" or whatever other program you'd like to support.

You can also make a donation at bartlesvillecf.org. Branstetter suggests that donors check with their CPA to make sure the donation is a tax deductible donation. She said some donations are and some are not.