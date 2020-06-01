Posted: Oct 22, 2020 3:40 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 3:40 AM

Staff Reports

Delayed from earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the City of Bartlesville resumed issuing business license renewal notices this week according to Community Development Department Director Lisa Beeman.

All City-issued business licenses expire on June 30, which marks the end of the City’s fiscal year. Renewals are due immediately following expiration.

Beeman said while the notices are a courtesy, because of the delay penalties will not be assessed this year for businesses that renew late.

“We’ve received some calls from business owners to confirm that these notices are indeed being delivered by the City of Bartlesville as well as some questions about how to renew,” she said. “City staff began delivering them this week. We typically deliver these notices earlier in the year but were unable to this year due to the pandemic. Because of this, the City will not assess penalties or issue citations for late renewals for the 2020-21 year.”

Payment to renew a business license from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 can be done in one of three ways: