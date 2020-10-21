Posted: Oct 21, 2020 10:09 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Supertintendent of Public Schools Chuck McCauley missed a few days in the office recently due to quarantine protocols regarding COVID-19. Although McCauley never contracted the virus, he was considered a close contact and therfore had to stay in temporary quaratine until it was determined he was not affected.

As for how the schools are handling the COVD-19 situation, McCauley says they are doing better that expected with 85% of the students participating in in-person learning with the rest in remote or hybrid-learning situations.