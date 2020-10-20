Posted: Oct 20, 2020 7:28 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 7:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska rancher and buisnessman Frederick Drummond has passed away at the age of 89. Drummond served as owner and operator on the Drummond ranch as well as being an independent oil producer.

Drummond attended Oklahoma A&M University and later served in the military. When moving back to Oklahoma in 1958, Drummond worked several jobs, including working for the Cleveland Bank, where he served as Chairman of the Board for 50 years.

Other positions Drummond held throughout the years included President of the Osage County Cattlemen’s Association and President of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. Drummond also assisted with the Pawhuska hospital, library and the Osage County Historical Society. Drummond was instrumental in establishing the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy.

Among other recognitions, Drummond was inducted into the Oklahoma State University Alumni Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and the National Cowboy Museums Hall of Great Westerners.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will not be held at this time, but a viewing will be held this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home. Donations may be made to The Drummond Home Museum or The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma.