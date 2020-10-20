Posted: Oct 20, 2020 2:41 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 2:41 PM

Max Gross

Charges of first degree rape were filed against a Bartlesville man in Washington County court on Tuesday. Elwood Carpenter was arrested on a warrant for an April incident involving a female victim. The warrant was issued in September. Carpenter was brought in on an unrelated stolen vehicle charge as well.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on the 200 block of Henry Avenue in Bartlesville. Carpenter was at the residence to do maintenance on the home. He allegedly forced the woman into a bedroom and performed nonconsensual sexual acts on her.

Carpenter’s bond was set at $75,000 for both cases. Carpenter has previous felony and misdemeanor convictions for assault, burglary and drug possession.