Posted: Oct 20, 2020 12:21 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion on what to do regarding the possibility of applying a fee for those wishing to submit an application for an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate. After having a week to research the matter, district one commissioner Randall Jones informed the board that other counties charged a fee of anything between $100 and $2,000. Jones said he can't justify a fee upward of $2,000, but he believes a fee of some sort does need to be applied.

Planning and zoning director Jake Bruno said between his three employees, they spend around 30 hours helping people with any questions or checking to make sure they are in the right zoning area to build such an establishment. Bruno expects his staff to get even busier.

Bruno said the number of people he has talked to is closer to 150, if not 200, but those businesses never successfully got their certificate. A resolution regarding this agenda item will be drafted for next week's meeting. This fee would be on a yearly basis.