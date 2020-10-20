Posted: Oct 20, 2020 11:04 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 11:04 AM

Ty Loftis

The Punchy in Pink Ranch Rodeo will take place this Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds. This will benefit women in ranching in the fight against breast cancer.

The junior ranch rodeo will begin at noon and the open men’s ranch rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. Events are subject to change based on cattle. There is an entry fee of $400 per team and 20 teams will be eligible to participate. You can get a 70 percent payback. To enter, call Justin Cargill at 918-323-1107.

Gate admission to attend the event is $5 and those 10 and under gets in free.