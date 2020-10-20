Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

Crews completed overlay work on County Road 2400 between Highway 75 and Silverlake Road last week.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said crews completed the work west of Highway 75 to Silverlake on Friday. He said they'll stripe the roadway once they get ahold of Tulsa County.

There was no timeline given as to when this work may occur. Commissioner Bouvier discussed this roadwork during the Washington County Commissioners' meeting on Monday morning.