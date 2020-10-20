Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 10:37 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,475 new COVID-19 cases in its Tuesday situation update. 18 deaths are being reported across the state, four of which in Tulsa County. 821 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 131 active cases, a decrease of seven cases since Monday. Osage County is reporting 135 active cases, a decrease of eight cases. Nowata County is listing 61 active cases, a decrease of four active cases.

MORE INFO HERE.