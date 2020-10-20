Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 11:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville FFA Opening and Closing Ceremonies team has won a state championship.

The group was named as the 2020 state champions in the Virtual Opening and Closing Ceremonies contest by the Oklahoma FFA Association. Members of the team include: Lexi Vick (president), Kira Hatlestad (vice president), Jeremy Wilson (secretary), Reed Dennis (treasurer), Ella Goodwin (reporter), and Liberty McCloud (sentinel).

Marty Jones and Cameron Dale are the instructors of the Bartlesville FFA program.