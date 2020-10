Posted: Oct 20, 2020 2:47 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 2:47 AM

Connor Harbit

A structure fire was reported in downtown Coffeyville late Sunday night on 9th Street at Chicks Pool Hall.

Due to the fire, the Advanced Physical Therapy location and the Coffeyville Reawakening Office are both closed at least through Monday due to smoke damage.

The cause of the blaze in under investigation.