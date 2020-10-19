Posted: Oct 19, 2020 7:43 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 7:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approved a resolution on Monday night that gave approval of the final plat for the proposed section five of the Dewey Cemetery.

City Manager Kevin Trease said mausoleums or regular head stones will be able to go into that area. He said they will have to file this item with the courthouse.

Then the Council approved an ordinance amending Section 10 of the Dewey Code of Ordinances regarding general provisions of the city zoning regulations. City Manager Trease said the item pertains to sidewalks. He said the City of Dewey had no requirements for sidewalks before Monday night's meeting.

The original language Trease obtained reflected to all properties. Trease said if someone were to build a new house in a residential area that didn't have a sidewalk, they would have to put one in. He said that causes a lot of problems because you're putting in sidewalks where there are no sidewalks.

The ordinance on Monday pertained primarily to commercial areas like along Highway 75 corridor where the City of Dewey actually needs sidewalks. Trease said he did add in the language that any new subdivision that they look at in the future will face a sidewalk requirement. He said commercial zoned areas follow.

Businesses in commercial areas could be exempt by variance. Trease said there could be an area where a sidewalk would not be beneficiary, so the Dewey City Council could approve a variance to not make a sidewalk mandatory for such a business. He said the sidewalks shall be required to existing commercial zone uses that expand or improve only at the expansion or improvement exceeds 25-percent or more of the original floor of the building, exceeds more than 10 parking spaces, or increases the lot coverage by more than 20-percent, or equals or exceeds 50-percent of the market value of the structure before the expansion or improvement has started.

The last requirement would be that the improvements increases the structure or property value by more than 25-percent per the Washington County Appraiser Records. All sidewalks are also to be constructed in accordance with the Americans with Disability Act. The City of Dewey may do some maintenance, but most of the maintenance is the responsibility of the property owner.

Lastly, the Dewey City Council declared six vehicles as surplus.