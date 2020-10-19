Posted: Oct 19, 2020 2:57 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday morning's temperatures hovered in the low 40's across Osage County and if the building was fully occupied, citizens were forced to wait outside the Osage County Courthouse because of COVID-19 restrictions. District one commissioner Randall Jones is trying to find a solution to make it easier so that people won't have to wait outside as temperatures continue to drop this winter.

This was discussed in new business at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, thus no action was taken. Jones did say he wanted to move quickly on this, though. The commissioners took no action regarding making any amendments for the public to enter the courthouse or other county-owned buildings.