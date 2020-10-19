Posted: Oct 19, 2020 2:17 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of child abuse. Jordan Eddy appeared out of custody to be arraigned on the charge in front of Judge Russell Vaclaw. Eddy posted a $50,000 bond.

Court documents allege that Eddy used a clothes hanger to spank a child. The victim was three years old. The incident left the child with noticeable bruises. Eddy is due back in court on Friday, October 19 to appear on the felony status docket.