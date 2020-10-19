Posted: Oct 19, 2020 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

On Saturday, October 31st, 250 classic cars will parade the Woolorac grounds, for the “Gathering at the Roc.” Approximately 250 cars are expected to attend the event, which Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland informs us about.

Bland says participants will partake in a drive throughout Osage County on that Friday, giving people a chance to see these vintage automobiles.

This event is open to the public and will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.