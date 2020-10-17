Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.
Oct 17, 2020
Victims Identified in Indy Homicide
Matt Jordan
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department continue to investigate the deaths of two Independence men.
The homicide victims have been identified as 27-year-old Tyler D. Cook and 24-year-old Rodricus A. Dawson. Both men are from Independence. A 27-year-old woman from Independence was also injured during this incident. She is expected to survive.
