Posted: Oct 16, 2020 11:14 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 11:26 AM

Tom Davis

Emilie Tindle, Democratic candidate for District 11, will answer questions about her views on public education issues at a PEAK (Public Education Advocates for Kids)-sponsored in-person and virtual Q&A set for Oct. 20 from 7-8:30 pm at Bartlesville Community Center.

The program will open with a voting presentation and Q&A with Yvonne House, secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

COVID precautions, including required facemasks, will limit in-person attendance to 40, but the session also will be streamed widely through Zoom and YouTube Live. Republican candidate Wendi Stearman turned doen the offer to appear at event.



By Zoom

To join the Zoom meeting by computer, tablet or smartphone:

1) Click here: https://google.us12.list-manage.com/track/click...

2) Then click "Live Now" when YouTube shows that the meeting is available.

BY Phone

To join the Zoom meeting by telephone, (voice only):

1) Dial +1 312 626 6799

2) When asked to enter the Meeting ID, enter: 9365095026#

3) The recording will then say, "If you are a participant, enter the # sign." So, enter: #

4) When asked to enter the Passcode, enter: 251445#



To join the Zoom meeting by computer, tablet or smartphone:

1) Click here: https://google.us12.list-manage.com/track/click...

2) When prompted, enter the Passcode: 251445

(You should not need to enter the Meeting ID. However, if you do, it is: 9365095026)

3) You may ask questions of Yvonne House and Emilie Tindle by using the Chat function



On YouTube

To watch the meeting on YouTube Live:

1) Click here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlHGwI0Sel5YdnNteFEwRg

2) Then click "Live Now" when YouTube shows that the meeting is available