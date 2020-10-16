Posted: Oct 16, 2020 7:42 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. National Weather Service in Tulsa announced on Friday morning that fire weather conditions will worsen Saturday afternoon especially across portions of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas.

You are asked to avoid unnecessary fire starts. A strong cold front is expected to move into the region on Sunday with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

According to the graphic, temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and gusts could range anywhere from 15-45 miles per hour. The 344 over Bartlesville means a fire could spread at a rate of 344 feet per minute. The surrounding area is in the same situation.

Last year, a big grass fire took place between Dewey and Copan due to a downed power line. Then there were 60 mile per hour wind gusts and dry conditions so the fire spread rapidly.