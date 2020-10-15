News
OKLAHOMA
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 2:11 PM
Rep Hern Speaks at Green Country Republican Women's Club Luncheon
Tom Davis
Oklahoma District 1 Congressman Kevin Hern was the featured speaker at a luncheon hosted by The Green Country Republican Women’s Club on Thursday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.
Hern stressed the importance that all Republicans need to get out and vote in this election saying the stakes have never been higher. He articulated the differences between the GOP and Democrats by reminding those in attendance that the Democrats have shifted very far to the left and to the point that many call themselves Socialist Democrats.
As far as concerns raised about voting by mail, Hern says Oklahoma is in very good shape. However, he warns that other states are already showing signs of failures and vulnerabilities that could be very problematic on election night and beyond.
Among those in attendance was District 10 Representative Judd Strom, District 11 Representative Darrel Fincher, District 11 Republican candidate Wendi Stearman, Washington County Commissioner Mitch Anlte, Ward 2 City Councilor Paul Stuart, his opponent Jason Herr, Ward 3 City Councilor Jim Curd, Dewey Mayor Tom Hays and Mayri Hebert Green with the Country Republican Women’s Club.
Mayri Hebert says the Green Country Republican Women's Club is a local club, which is a part of the Oklahoma State Federation of Republican Women and a part of the National Federation of Women. Hebert asks that if you are interested in joining by emailing greencountryrwc@gmail.com.
About The Green Country Republican Women’s Club: GCRWC has a goal to solidify Constitutional values in order to foster and encourage loyalty to the Republican Party and to the principals for which it stands. They also recognize and support the idea that local community is the starting point for any successful and cooperative strategy between government and its citizens.
